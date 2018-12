We all know that drinking alcohol is associated with many health hazards. However, research says that moderate consumption of alcohol (one glass of wine a day) will reduce your chances of being hospitalised. In fact, wine lovers who drink moderately are at a lower risk of hospitalisation than teetotalers. The study was conducted by the researchers at the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of I.R.C.C.S. Neuromed, Italy, along with the Department of Nutrition of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston.

During the study, the scientists enrolled 21,000 participants and followed them over a period of 6 years. They found that the drinking habits of these subjects were linked to their number of hospital admissions. Simona Costanzo, first author of the paper was quoted as saying, “A heavy consumption of alcohol is associated with a higher probability of hospitalization, especially for cancer and alcohol-related diseases. This confirms the harmful effect of excessive alcohol drinking on the health.” She further added that those who drank moderately presented a lower risk of hospitalization for all causes including cardiovascular diseases compared to lifetime abstainers and former drinkers.

However, this is not to say that teetotalers should start drinking to improve their health. However, if you are already a wine lover, here are a few more reasons to go for it

Boost your body defenses: According to a British study, drinking roughly a glass of wine a day reduces the risk of infection by Helicobacter pylori bacteria by 11 per cent. Notably, Helicobacter pylori bacteria is a major cause of ulcers, gastritis, and stomach cancers. Moreover, moderate wine drinking also provides protection against germs like salmonella.

Ensures stronger bone health: Wine increases the levels of oestrogen hormone in a woman’s body. This helps in the process of removal and replacement of old and worn out bones.

Prevent diabetes: A study by Harvard Medical School suggests that premenopausal women who drink one or two glasses of wine a day are 40 per cent less likely develop type 2 diabetes than women who don’t drink.