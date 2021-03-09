Tea lovers will agree that a cup of their favourite beverage gives them a boost mental as well as physical. And we have been hearing for a long time now that some teas come with immense health benefits. Now a new study titled ‘KCNQ5 potassium channel activation underlies vasodilation by tea’ from the University of California Irvine says that certain compounds in both green and black tea have the ability to relax the blood vessels by activating the ion channel proteins in the blood vessel wall. Researchers say this discovery helps explain the anti-hypertensive properties of tea and they are