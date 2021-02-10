A new study conducted by the Insitut national de la rsearche Scientifique (INRS) has found that an innovative therapeutic breakthrough in HIV treatment that may help optimize the immune system. Human immunodeficiency virus, commonly known as HIV, is a virus that attacks cells that helps the body fight infection. This makes the person more vulnerable to infection and other diseases. It is commonly spread through sexual contact with a person infected with HIV or sharing injection drug equipment. Also Read - Top Immunity boosters from 2020 you should permanently add to your diet

‘Elite Controllers’ May Help People With HIV Infection

The study published in the journal Autophagy has identified a therapeutic approach that can help restore the effectiveness of human cells. People infected with HIV-1 require daily antiretroviral therapy to control the infection. These medicines cause significant effects without fully restoring the normal functioning of the immune system. But a group of patients, who were given “elite controllers” were able to live with the infection without the drug intervention. Also Read - India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine launched

Professor Julien van Grevenynghe said that these represent an incredible model for detecting, at the molecular level, what needs to be improved for other patients. “That’s why the team of immunologists wanted to find out what differentiated them from conventionally treated patients to develop new weapons against infection.” Also Read - Coronavirus diet: DIY immunity concoctions may have adverse effects on your health

Energy Metabolism Within CD8 Lymphocytes Helps

Scientists believe that the strength of elite controllers comes from their energy metabolism within CD8 lymphocytes. The cells in our body need energy to perform day-to-day activities and treat patients. Deregulation of the metabolism in the cells can weaken your immune system, increasing your risk of contracting diseases.

However, this can be changed with the help of CD8 lymphocytes. The team demonstrated that it is possible to “re-educate” by using a soluble protein that optimizes their energy intake and immune function.

The findings suggest that the protein called interleukin-21 can restore energy metabolism in your mitochondria through autophagy, which is a cellular recycling process. The researchers concluded that the results show that the protein already exists, and elite controllers can help people with HIV survive without aggressive treatments. The researchers are thinking that they might end the treatment as the cells could also “respond better to vaccination and treatment with better energy efficiency.”

The scientists associated with the study think that the major reason behind the immune protection is CD8 lymphocytes, which comes from the presence of CD4 lymphocytes. They also want to study if CD4 lymphocytes also have a metabolic advantage for people with cancer, diabetes and even COVID-19 with lung inflammation.