9th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo To Witness 5000 Ayurveda Stakeholders From Across The World: Save The Date

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal graced the curtain raiser event as the chief guest.

The ninth edition of the World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo is expected to be one of the largest thus far.

The 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) & Arogya Expo will be held in Panaji, Goa from December 8 to 11. Considered as the biggest event in traditional wellness system, the event aims to bring Ayurveda to into global focus as well as create an accessible and affordable healthcare system that is in harmony with modern medicine practices. The focal theme of the event this year is 'Ayurveda for One Health'.

It will be held for the first time in Goa. World Ayurveda Foundation, an initiative of Vijnana Bharati, is organizing the event, which is supported by the Central and state governments and the Union Ministry of AYUSH.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday inaugurated the curtain raiser of the upcoming 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) & Arogya Expo at an event held at Hotel Vivanta by Taj in Panaji. AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal graced the event as the chief guest. Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Tourism; Vishwajit P Rane, Goa Minister of Health; Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Union Ministry of AYUSH also attended curtain raiser programme.

What to expect from the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) & Arogya Expo

The four-day event will witness an assemblage of about 5000 Ayurveda stakeholders industry leaders, practitioners, traditional healers, educationists, students, drug manufacturers, growers of medicinal plants and marketing strategists from across the world.

Dr Sawant believes that such event will set a good platform for students, stakeholders, practitioners and experts to learn and exchange views and ideas. He recalled the positive impact created by WAC in its previous editions and stated that will be repeated in Goa too.

Speaking at curtain raiser event, Dr Sawant also informed that his government's plans to ramp up medical and wellness tourism in the state by involving all ayurvedic doctors and practitioners. In addition, he mentioned about setting up 41 exclusive health and wellness centres on the lines of primary health centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) where services of Ayush doctors will be available.

You may like to read

"Two 50-beds Ayush hospitals under the National Ayush Mission (NAM) scheme will be set up soon. An Ayush hospital will be inaugurated on December 8 at Dhargal in Pernem taluk," the CM added.

Ayurveda Day 2022: Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the message of "Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda" (Ayurveda Everyday, Ayurveda Everywhere) should be part of every Indian's life.

He announced that the Ministry of AYUSH will collaborate with around 22 Ministries and departments of Government of India to celebrate Ayurveda Day 2022 on Dhanvantari Jayanti on October 23, with the motto "Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda". All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, is the nodal Agency for the implementation of the programme.

He also ensured that Ministry of Ayush will provide full support to the state Govt of Goa in building infrastructure for medical tourism.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will part of the WAC for the first time. Shripad Yesso Naik expressed that the participation of WHO will trigger immense interest of participants.

Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha reminded that the Ayush manufacturing industry has grown by 6 times in the last seven years, from just $3 billion in year 2014 to $18 billion now. He is confident that the Ayush sector will grow by 50 times by 2047.

Since its inception in 2002, the World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo has been receiving a highly welcoming response. The ninth edition, to be organized in Goa, is expected to be one of the largest thus far.