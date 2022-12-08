live

9th World Ayurveda Congress And Arogya Expo Kicks Off In Panjim, Goa

As many as three lakh visitors are expected to attend the 9th World Ayurveda Congress And Arogya Expo.

The 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo kickstarted in Panjim, the capital city of Goa. Ayurveda for One Health' is the focal theme of the 4-day event, which seeks to infuse new dynamism in Ayurveda as an authentic and affordable holistic healing system with an increasingly global footprint. The first day of the event witnessed an assemblage of more than 4,500 registered participants, including over 400 foreign delegates from 53 countries.

"More than 5000 delegates have registered for this year's event, and more than 3000 papers were received for the first time. This shows the scale of the event and the popularity of the event among the Ayurveda scholars," said Prof Anup Thakar, Director, ITRA.

The event will witness 150 keynote speakers, international delegates from more than 35 countries ( the biggest ever in the WAC history), 400 expo stalls, he added.

The event is organized by the World Ayurveda Foundation, an initiative of Vijnana Bharati, with the support of the Union Ministry of AYUSH and Govt. of Goa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory session on December 11, the last day of the event.

Third series of Professor Ayushman released

The AYUSH ministry has taken an important initiative to increase awareness about medicinal plants among children. A comic book series with Professor Ayushman as the central character and conceived by the National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH, was unveiled to make children aware about medical plants and their use in home remedies. Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant released the third edition of the book on the first day of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo. Copies of the comic book were distributed to the dignitaries.

