99% of Confirmed Monkeypox Cases Interviewed Identified As Gay Or Bisexual Men: UKHSA

77 per cent Surge In Global Monkeypox Cases

There are 366 confirmed monkeypox cases in the UK, as of 9 June. Most of the cases are identified in England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday confirmed 43 additional cases of monkeypox in England, one additional case in Scotland and one additional case in Wales. This brings the total number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the UK to 366 as of 9 June, the agency said in its latest updates on the monkeypox outbreak.

Of these total 366 cases, 348 are identified in England, 12 in Scotland, 2 in Northern Ireland and 4 in Wales.

The UKHSA has also published its first technical briefing on the ongoing monkeypox outbreak, which includes updated epidemiological data, with evidence from anonymised detailed interviews with patients.

The agency interviewed 152 monkeypox patients, of which 81 per cent were found to be London residents. Almost all of cases (99 per cent) were men who identified as bisexual, or men who have sex with men, or reported same sex contact, it said.

"In this data, 151 of the 152 men interviewed identified as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men, or reported same sex contact. Recent foreign travel, within 21 days prior to symptom onset, was reported by 75 cases, with 59 of these reporting travel within Europe," said UKHSA.

The UKHSA analysis also found the median age of the confirmed cases in the UK to be 38 years old.

Anyone can get monkeypox

Although most cases have been identified in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men, UKHSA has warned that anyone can get monkeypox.

"Anyone can get monkeypox, particularly if you have had close contact, including sexual contact, with an individual with symptoms," it stated.

The agency advises people to contact a sexual health clinic if they have a rash with blisters and they were either: in close contact, including sexual contact, with someone who has or might have monkeypox in the past 3 weeks or travelled to West or Central Africa in the past 3 weeks.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the first case of monkeypox in England on 7 May 2022. The patient has a travel history from Nigeria, from where he is believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK.

Beware of the symptomsof monkeypox

According to UKHSA, initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Patients may also develop a rash, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, particularly the hands and feet. The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off, it said.