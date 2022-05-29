97 MP Children Down With Food Poisoning After Eating Pani Puri: Know The Dangers

97 children have fallen ill after eating 'pani puri' at a fair in Singarpur of Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district. Here's what happened!

After eating 'pani puri' during a fair in Singarpur, Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, 97 children fell sick. Children from neighbouring villages complained of stomach pain and vomiting after attending a fair on Saturday and eating pani puri there. The parents of the sick children rushed them to the hospital, but the fair had already ended by the time authorities received the information.

According to the hospital, no casualty has been reported so far and all children are out of danger. According to ANI, Dr K R Shakya who attended to the children said that the kids were suffering from food positioning at the time they were admitted to the hospital.

What Is Food Poisoning?

Food poisoning, often known as foodborne illness, is a condition brought on by consuming contaminated food. The most prevalent causes of food poisoning are infectious organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, or their toxins. Food can be contaminated by infectious organisms or their poisons at any step during processing or manufacture. Contamination can also happen at home if food is handled or cooked incorrectly.

Symptoms Of Food Poisoning

Symptoms of food poisoning can appear within hours of consuming contaminated food. Food poisoning is usually minor and goes away without treatment. However, some people require medical attention. The symptoms of food poisoning differ depending on the source of infection. The majority of food poisoning symptoms include one or more of the following:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea that is either watery or bloody

Cramps and abdominal pain

Fever

The signs and symptoms may appear immediately after ingesting the infected food, or they may appear days or even weeks later. Food poisoning symptoms might persist anywhere from a few hours to many days.

Complications Of Food Poisoning

If left unattended, food poisoning can lead to several complications, including:

Dehydration

Dehydration, a severe loss of water and vital salts and minerals, is the most common complication of food poisoning. Dehydration shouldn't be an issue if you're a healthy adult who drinks enough to restore fluids lost from vomiting and diarrhoea. However, infants and older adults who have an impaired immune system are at a higher risk of suffering from being severely dehydrated. When people lose more fluids than they can restore, it becomes a bigger problem, and they may need immediate attention. They may be given intravenous fluids in that situation. Dehydration can be lethal in extreme situations.

Listeria infection

Listeria food poisoning can have serious consequences for an unborn child. A listeria infection early in pregnancy might cause miscarriage. Even if the mother was only mildly unwell, a listeria infection later in pregnancy may result in stillbirth, early birth, or a potentially fatal illness in the infant after birth. Listeria infection can cause long-term brain damage and developmental delays in infants.

E.Coli

The hemolytic uremic syndrome is a dangerous complication caused by some E. coli bacteria. The lining of the microscopic blood vessels in the kidneys is damaged by this illness, which can lead to renal failure. This consequence is more likely to affect older adults, children under the age of five, and people with compromised immune systems. If you fall into one of these risk areas, consult your doctor as soon as you notice bloody or copious diarrhoea.