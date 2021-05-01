Sparking a mega health scare at least 90 COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra's Raigad district who were administered Remdesivir doses of a particular brand developed severe side-effects following which the state government has imposed a temporary suspension on its use here FDA Minister Rajendra Shingane said. The incident took place on Thursday in around three hospitals in the district. The patients who were administered Remdesivir manufactured by the company Hetero Drugs had complained of side-effects Shingane told IANS. Side effects of remdesivir The drug that is seen as the miracle drug for COVID-19 patients left experts in shock as patients in