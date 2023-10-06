8Kg Uterine Fibroid Successfully Removed from 29-Year-Old Woman

Representative image

Had the surgery been delayed, it could have led to significant complications including infertility, kidney problems, anaemia, and potentially life-threatening situations.

In a remarkable medical feat, a team of doctors in Gurugram successfully extracted a massive tumour weighing 8kg and measuring approximately 19.68 inches in diameter from the abdomen of a 29-year-old woman. The patient, Lalita, had endured severe discomfort, breathing difficulties, and severe pain due to the sheer size and location of the fibroid tumour.

This procedure not only relieved the patient from her distressing symptoms but also preserved her fertility and overall quality of life, said the doctors at Artemis Hospitals who performed the surgery.

Lalita, a resident of Bhiwadi, expressed happiness that the doctors were able to remove the gigantic fibroid, without causing damage to any of her internal organs, including the uterus.

TRENDING NOW

The surgery was led by Dr. Deepa Maheshwari, Dr. Asha Sharma, Dr. Smita Vats (Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology) and Dr. Tapan Chauhan (Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology).

Infertility and other complications related to Uterine Fibroid

Dr. Deepa Maheshwari informed that if the surgery was delayed, the massive uterine fibroid could have led to significant complications.

"The patient, who got married just nine months ago, might have faced infertility due to the large uterine mass. Additionally, the fibroid's continued growth could have necessitated uterine removal, leaving her unable to bear children at a young age. This could have resulted in kidney problems, severe menstrual bleeding, anaemia, and potentially life-threatening situations. Fortunately, the successful surgery not only alleviated immediate distress but also preserved her future reproductive health. She returned to us after a month with regular periods."

You may like to read

It took approximately 4.5 hours to complete the surgery. The surgeons faced significant medical challenges due to the fibroid's massive size and also because the tumour had fully occupied the abdominal area, making the surgery intricate, stated.

Given the complexity of the case, a meticulous surgical strategy was required to ensure the successful removal of the fibroid while preserving the patient's uterus and overall reproductive health, Dr. Smita Vats said.

Dr. Asha emphasized that the success of this surgery highlights the remarkable possibilities when expertise and compassion come together in the field of medicine.

RECOMMENDED STORIES