Revered as a ‘living god’ Dalia Lama got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a hospital in Himachal Pradesh. The Tibetan spiritual leader thanked the Central and the state governments after taking the vaccine for facilitating him to get the jab at the Zonal Hospital in Dharmshala. The 14th Dalai Lama was born on July 6 and is 85 years old. The CTA known as the Tibetan government-in-exile had asked the Centre and the Kangra district medical officer to get Dalai Lama and those working around to get vaccinated at the earliest. When contacted The Kangra district clarified