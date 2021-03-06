Revered as a ‘living god,’ Dalia Lama got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a hospital in Himachal Pradesh. The Tibetan spiritual leader thanked the Central and the state governments after taking the vaccine for facilitating him to get the jab at the Zonal Hospital in Dharmshala. The 14th Dalai Lama was born on July 6 and is 85 years old. Also Read - Maharashtra records over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, highest since October

The CTA, known as the Tibetan government-in-exile, had asked the Centre and the Kangra district medical officer to get Dalai Lama and those working around to get vaccinated at the earliest. When contacted, The Kangra district clarified that everyone over the age of 60 will be vaccinated and special arrangements will be made to vaccinate the Dalai Lama. He was vaccinated at his own premises, where he is living in self-quarantine. Also Read - COVID-19 antibodies, vaccines less effective against coronavirus variants: Study

Earlier on Monday, Prime minister Narendra Modi also took the first dose of Covaxin, which is India’s homegrown vaccine. It was developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Councill of Medical Research at AIIMS, Delhi. So far, India has two vaccines available: Covaxin and Covishield. Also Read - Corona passport: Not recommended but may be unavoidable, says WHO

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16 with frontline and healthcare workers. In the second phase that began March 1, people above the age of 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine. This will be free at government facilities and will be chargeable at most of the private hospitals. As of now, the Bihar government has made it free for people whether they wanted to get vaccinated at a government or private hospital. Citizens can register and book an appointment using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or register via Aragayu Setu.

(with inputs from IANS)