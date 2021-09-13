Malayalam Actor Rizabawa Dies At 55 Due To Kidney Problems; Why You Should Not Ignore Weak Kidneys

Malayalam actor Rizabawa died at 55 of a kidney-related illness at a private hospital in Kochi. Read on to know why you should never ignore kidney problems.

Rizabawa, a Malayalam actor most known for performing negative characters, died of a kidney-related illness at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 55 years old at the time. According to reports, Rizabawa was being treated for kidney ailments at a hospital in Kerala. He is most remembered for his part in the 1990 comedy "In Harihar Nagar" as the elegant villain John Honai.

Why You Should Pay Attention To Your Kidneys?

A healthy kidney filters around 200 quarts of blood per day, filtering waste materials, excess water, and some chemicals. You'd progressively poison yourself if your kidneys didn't keep things in check. The kidneys have an amazing ability to maintain performance even when situations change, such as blood pressure lowers. The glomeruli, or microscopic filtering tubes of the kidney, adapt in a variety of ways. In a critical health emergency, the kidneys may fully shut down as a protective measure to maintain fluids in the body. This is known as acute kidney damage, and it occurs often in hospitalised patients.

A healthy kidney filter wastes from the blood at a rate of at least 90 millilitres per minute (ml/min). The glomerular filtration rate, or GFR, is a measurement of how well your kidneys filter your blood. Many men's kidneys begin to fail over time, but function may deteriorate enough before you feel the impact. You feel fine until your kidney function is practically under 10 per cent.

How Can You Reduce The Risk?

Since most people are unable to feel the impact of the problem until its too late, there are certain measures a person can take to safeguard themselves from kidney problems:

Control Blood Pressure

High blood pressure causes blood vessels to constrict and narrow, causing damage and weakness throughout the body, especially in the kidneys. Blood flow is reduced as a result of constriction. If the blood vessels in your kidneys are damaged, they may stop working correctly. So, keeping your blood pressure and blood sugar levels in control can help protect your kidneys.

Manage Cholesterol Levels

Studies have shown that high cholesterol levels in combination with high levels of unhealthy blood lipids make kidney problems more likely. Research also suggests that taking prescribed medication to lower cholesterol levels if you have kidney disease can help manage the problem.

You may like to read

Eat A Healthy Diet

Diet plays a pivotal role when it comes to a healthy body, and kidney problems are no different. It has been recommended that people should eat a plant-based diet and limit protein intake if they have weak kidneys.

Take Your Medication

Certain prescription drugs can help to keep the kidneys healthy. Physicians frequently use them for this purpose because they lower pressure in the kidney filters and prevent additional damage.