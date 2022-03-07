800 New Janaushadhi Kendras To Be Set Up In Northeast, Assam To Get 400

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal announced that as many as 800 new Janaaushadhi centres under Pradhan Mantri Aushadi Pariyojna will be set up in the Northeast.

The Jan Aushadi Pariyojana is providing a huge service to the common people. Read on to know all about this scheme.

On the culmination of the Jan Aushadhi Diwas today, which was held across the country from March 1 to March 7, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal announced that as many as 800 new Janaaushadhi centres under Pradhan Mantri Aushadi Pariyojna will be set up in the Northeast. He also said that, out of this, as many as 400 Janaushadi Kendras will be set up in the sate of Assam. The minister was attending the celebration of the Janaushadhi Diwas at an event in Ulubari, Guwahati, today, where he made the announcements.

In service to the common people

In line with Jan Aushadhi Diwas, PM Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with the beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and owners of Jan Aushadhi Kendras through video conference. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with MP Queen Oja also witnessed the live broadcast of the Prime Minister's address as part of the programme. On the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The Jan Aushadi Pariyojana is providing a huge service to the common people as well as providing an opportunity to earn a dignified livelihood for many to become Atmanirbhar."

Traditional medicines in Jan Aushadi Kendras

The Minister further added, "Today, apart from allopathic medicines, traditional medicines of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy are also available in Jan Aushadi Kendras."

All about PMBJP

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India. Let's see what this scheme is.

Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines.

The target of opening 3000 Kendras was achieved in December 2017.

Further, revised target of total 6000 outlets was also achieved in March, 2020.

As on February 28 this year, 8689 Janaushadhi Kendras are functional across the country.

How does it help the common man?

This scheme was launched to make health care affordable for the common man.

Product basket of PMBJP comprises 1451 drugs and 240 surgical equipment.

A medicine under PMBJP is priced on the principle of a maximum of 50 per cent of the average price of top three branded medicines.

The cost of the Jan Aushadhi Medicines is cheaper at least by 50 per cent and, in some cases, by 80 pr cent to 90 per cent of the market price of branded medicines.

PMBJP has drastically brought down the prices of quality medicines and brought many medicines within reach of large sections of the population.

Jan Aushadhi Medicines are procured on open tender basis from WHOGMP compliant manufacturers only.

Jan Aushadhi Medicines undergo two stage stringent quality check process at nationally accredited labs.

(With inputs from Agencies)

