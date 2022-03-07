- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
On the culmination of the Jan Aushadhi Diwas today, which was held across the country from March 1 to March 7, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal announced that as many as 800 new Janaaushadhi centres under Pradhan Mantri Aushadi Pariyojna will be set up in the Northeast. He also said that, out of this, as many as 400 Janaushadi Kendras will be set up in the sate of Assam. The minister was attending the celebration of the Janaushadhi Diwas at an event in Ulubari, Guwahati, today, where he made the announcements.
In line with Jan Aushadhi Diwas, PM Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with the beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and owners of Jan Aushadhi Kendras through video conference. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with MP Queen Oja also witnessed the live broadcast of the Prime Minister's address as part of the programme. On the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The Jan Aushadi Pariyojana is providing a huge service to the common people as well as providing an opportunity to earn a dignified livelihood for many to become Atmanirbhar."
The Minister further added, "Today, apart from allopathic medicines, traditional medicines of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy are also available in Jan Aushadi Kendras."
Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India. Let's see what this scheme is.
This scheme was launched to make health care affordable for the common man.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Follow us on