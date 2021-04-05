Several Indian states have been witnessing a resurge in daily Covid infections since early February. On Monday India recorded 103558 new Covid cases the biggest ever one-day figure according to the data from the Union Health Ministry. With this India’s tally has gone up to 12.59 million cases. The country also added 478 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 165101. India has the world’s third-highest number of Covid cases after the US (30 million) and Brazil (just under 13 million). The health ministry has categorised 11 states — Maharashtra Punjab Karnataka Kerala Chhattisgarh Chandigarh Gujarat