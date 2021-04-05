In view of the Covid spike, the Directorate of Education has notified Delhi schools to stay shut for the 2021-22 academic session until further orders.

Several Indian states have been witnessing a resurge in daily Covid infections since early February. On Monday, India recorded 103,558 new Covid cases, the biggest ever one-day figure, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry. With this, India’s tally has gone up to 12.59 million cases. The country also added 478 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 165,101. India has the world’s third-highest number of Covid cases after the US (30 million) and Brazil (just under 13 million). The health ministry has categorised 11 states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana — as “states of grave concern” on account of their high and rising daily case and higher daily deaths. Cases are also gradually rising in other states, indicating the possibility of second wave of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Bihar government has shut schools and colleges till April 11 after a total of 80 students tested coronavirus positive in the last 48 hours in the state. Also Read - 5 Bollywood actors who have tested Covid positive amid threat of second wave

According to the state health department, Bihar recorded 864 new Corona cases from all 38 districts in the last 48 hours. Among these, 60 students were found corona positive on Saturday and 20 on Sunday. Majority of these students are below 14 years of age and belong to Bihar’s capital Patna. They have been put in home isolation, officials said. Also Read - Delhi COVID-19 Updates: 13 students tests positive for coronavirus in St. Stephen’s college

Speaking to a news agency, Dr Vibha Kumari, civil surgeon of Patna, said that have formed 103 micro containment zones in Patna and deployed 75 medical teams to identify suspects. Also Read - Covid-19 patient dies in Nashik after several hospitals refuse admission

COVID situation in Delhi

A school has been closed in Delhi after nine students tested positive for the coronavirus. The Arya Kanya Gurukul in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, has a total of 130 students, but only some were taken for Covid testing after a nun (sadhvi) was admitted to hospital, out of which nine tested positive, as reported by news agency ANI.

Recently, 17 students and staff members of the St Stephens College in the national capital also tested positive for the virus. Following which, the Delhi University administration has imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders on its college campuses and stopped college events and seminars.

In view of the Covid spike, the Directorate of Education has notified Delhi schools to stay shut for the 2021-22 academic session until further orders. However, classes 9 – 12 students, may be called to give exams in person with the consent of parents. Schools can start online classes from April 1 for the Academic Session 2021-22, the notification said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that micro containment zones will be launched in areas with 2-3 patients. He has also urged people who have recovered from #COVID19 to donate plasma.

With inputs from agencies