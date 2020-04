April 20 marked the first day of partial relaxation of lockdown. But in the next 24 hours the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases rose by more than 1000. This has led to some state governments to declare that there will be no easing of restrictions as yet in their respective states. Delhi, Punjab and Telengana have gone on record to say that there will be no lifting of restriction as of now. Karnataka has said that lockdown will be eased only in select areas. As per official reports, there are now 18,601 confirmed cases in the country. Maharashtra has 4,666 cases and Delhi comes a close second with 2081 cases. The official death toll is 590. The situation is critical, and the government is doing its best to contain the spread of the disease.

ICMR scientist’s dire warning

But now, a leading scientist says that 80 per cent of India’s cases may be asymptomatic. This is worrying because, as per ICMR’s testing protocols, only those people who show symptoms or are contacts of previously confirmed patients are being tested. With positive cases doubling every seven and a half days, this statement is reason for deep concern. A senior scientist at ICMR, Dr R. Gangakhedkar, was quated as saying, “At least 80 out of every 100 COVID-19 patients may be asymptomatic or could be showing mild symptoms. It takes a few days before an infected person begins to show symptoms and the probability of being detected positive is highest when symptoms begin to show.”

No plans to change testing criteria despite threat

He further adds that this is a new disease that we are dealing with. The ICMR is doing everything to fight its spread but there are no plans to change the testing criteria. This is indeed unfortunate because only a change in testing strategy can identify people without symptoms. However, contact tracing remains crucial, according to ICMR officials.

Current testing protocols

As of now, only those people who show symptoms or are contacts of previously confirmed patients are being tested. Patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infections are also included in this list. A minor adjustment was made for hotspots and containment zones. In these areas, all people with flu-like are undergoing antibody tests. If anybody tests positive, the samples are again tested using RT-PCR for final confirmation. Pool sampling is also being carried out for better surveillance in those areas that do not have too many positive cases.

Why is testing so important?

A study in Nature Medicine says that people who have the COVID-19 infection sheds the virus two to three days before symptoms appear. This makes mass testing crucial if we want to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in its tracks. Without this, silent spreaders can soon contribute to push the situation beyond control. Recognizing the danger, ICMR is currently exploring the feasibility of introducing ‘door-to-door’ surveillance in a bid to monitor and test older people at high risk who don’t have symptoms. But detractors point out that this may turn out to be a pointless exercise considering the geographical size of the country and its population.