80% Antibody Therapies Do Not Suppress Omicron Subvariants

Omicron is one of the most mutated strains of the coronavirus. Researchers have found that antibody therapies, available for treating COVID-19, do not inhibit the emerging variants of Omicron.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first occurred, there were no specific treatments available to treat the infection. However, the FDA has given a heads up on several monoclonal antibody therapies that can help in the treatment of coronavirus infection. However, a new study has found that most of these antibody therapies do not inhibit emerging Omicron subvariants.

Most Antibody Therapies Don't Inhibit Omicron Subvariants

According to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, eight out of ten antibody therapies available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients do not suppress the novel and emerging sub-variants of Omicron, such as BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5. For the analysis, researchers from the German Primate Center (DPZ)-Leibniz Institute for Primate Research examined 10 therapeutic antibodies, including Sotrovimab by GlaxoSmithKline, Tixagevimab and Cilgavimab (packaged in Evusheld) by AstraZeneca, Bebtelovimab and the combination of Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab by Eli Lilly, Casirivimab-I.

These Antibodies Work Against Omicron Subvariants

As per the study results, only one antibody known as Bebtelovimab, effectively prevented infection by all Omicron sub-variants, and only two were able to substantially inhibit BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5. Furthermore, the study demonstrates that antibodies produced after immunisation or inoculation followed by infection suppress the BA.2.12.1, and particularly the BA.4 and BA.5, worse than their forerunners BA.1 and BA.2.

It's because the immune escape variations BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 exist. According to the researchers, a pass-through infection with "old" Omicron sub-variants gives only minimal protection against infection with "new" sub-variants.

In the spring of 2022, antibodies from unvaccinated people who had contracted BA.1 or BA.2 effectively neutralised BA.2.12.1, but they were substantially less effective against BA.4 and BA.5. As a result, it's likely that a prior BA.1 or BA.2 infection offers minimal defence against a subsequent BA.4 or BA.5 infection.

Three doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA vaccine produced antibodies that inhibited all Omicron sub-variants. However, inhibition of BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 was less effective than that of BA.1 and BA.2.A, and inhibition was less effective compared to that measured for a virus that circulated early during the pandemic.

Similar outcomes were attained when breakthrough infection was combined with antibodies produced during immunisation. Although the total neutralising activity against all tested variants was enhanced due to this so-called hybrid immunity, BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 inhibition were substantially less inhibited.

