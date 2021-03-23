The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that cases of coronavirus cases of the UK, South Africa and Brazil in India stand at 795 till date. Previously, the country had reported a total of 400 cases of these variants on March 18 and 242 on March 4. According to the data shown, the cases of foreign Covid-19 variant cases have doubled in the last five days. Also Read - Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac is safe and effective for children between 3-17 age

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that 81 per cent of the 401 samples sent by the state for genome sequencing tested positive for the UK Covid variant. Also Read - Cancer drug 'Rapamycin' can be repurposed to treat Covid-19

Concerned about the constant surge, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of making the vaccination available for a bigger section of the populace. The Union Cabinet recently announced that the coronavirus vaccine will be given to those over 45 without comorbidities. Also Read - Man dies after receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose: Who all should avoid taking Covishield jab

A genomic consortium of 10 regional laboratories with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the apex laboratory has been established to perform genomic sequencing of the samples from positive travellers and 5 per cent of the positive test samples from the community.

This comes against the backdrop of Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat reporting an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra accounts for over 60 per cent of the daily cases.

(with inputs from IANS)