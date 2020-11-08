Some of the potential vaccines for Covid-19 are in the final stages of clinical trials and the results are expected in late 2020 or early 2021. But the question is - Will you get a Covid-19 vaccine if available? If you’re hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine you’re not alone. The results of a World Economic Forum/Ipsos global survey conducted in October revealed that vaccine hesitancy is increasing among adults across the globe. In the survey that included 18526 adults from 15 countries 73 per cent of respondents said that they were willing to get a Covid-19 vaccine if available.