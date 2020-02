The infant, born on February 2, is the youngest person recorded as being diagnosed with the viru.© Shutterstock

The coronavirus outbreak seems to be getting worse. The virus may be more dangerous for newborns and pregnant women.

As per an agency report, the virus has infected a newborn in the central Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The virus infected the baby just 30 hours after delivery – a local hospital said on Wednesday.

The infant, born on February 2, is the youngest person diagnosed with the virus, the report noted. The baby is now in stable condition and under observation. The mother was tested positive for the virus before she gave birth, the hospital added.

Medical experts suspect it may be a case of mother-to-child transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Latest developments in the Coronavirus outbreak

The death toll from coronavirus has passed 550, as of Wednesday. The viurs has infected more than 28,000 people globally.

Wuhan had set up 132 quarantine sites, providing over 12,500 beds to cope with the surging number of patients.

Some people infected with the Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV show no symptoms, according to latest medical reports in China.

Meanwhile, the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China has applied for a patent on a potential coronavirus drug. The institute wants patent for the use of Remdesivir, an antiviral therapy used to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS. California-based pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) has developed the drug.

The situation in India

The three students from Kerala who tested positive for Coronavirus are stable now. Two persons, including a 2- year-old boy admitted to a hospital in Indore for possible exposure to coronavirus.

As the number of deaths rises, the Delhi govt has issued a public health advisory on novel coronavirus.

In its monetary policy review on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised concern that the Wuhan virus crisis may impact tourist arrivals to India and affect global trade.

The goverment has also suspenped all visas issued to Chinese passport holders coming from anywhere in the world.