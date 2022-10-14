71 Omicron's XBB Variant Cases Detected In Indian States

Cases belonging to the new variant of Omicron, XBB, has been detected in India along with other countries like Australia, Bangladesh, Denmark, India, Japan, US & Singapore.

The new subvariant of Omicron has accounted for almost 71 cases across states like Maharashtra. On Thursday, the state of Maharashtra reported its first five infections. Along with that, other states like Odisha, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are also on the list. The state of Odisha reported about 33 cases in a fortnight, while Bengal detected 17 cases and Tamil Nadu detected 16 cases as per official reports. Since August, the XBB strain, also known as BA.2.10, has been detected in several countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Denmark, India, Japan, and the United States. While the number of cases in Singapore has increased, the health ministry says there is still no evidence of the subvariant causing a severe outcome. Because the WHO designated Omicron as a variant of concern, its offspring and second-generation variants are being treated similarly.

About This New Variant

Experts who are conducting extensive research on genome sequencing state that A.2.75 was responsible for approximately 88% of new infections, while the XBB subvariant was responsible for approximately 7% of all cases. The prevalence of BA.5 in samples is now less than 5%. The XBB is another hybrid version of Omicron. The cases in Maharashtra are being closely monitored by experts.

XBB is currently dominating all other Omicron sub-variants in Singapore as well. Experts further state that XBB has been found in many parts of the world, but it is spreading rapidly in Singapore. Within three weeks, it had grown to account for more than half of all daily cases there, he added.

Characteristics Of The Variant

The XBB strain, also known as BA.2.10, evolved from the BA.2 Omicron subvariant strain. The XBB variant is the latest in a series of variants that have emerged in countries with high vaccination rates, president of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection told news publication Today. He went on to say that the virus's ability to avoid immunization is a natural result of its evolution. Over time, all viruses evolve and become more transmissible and less virulent.