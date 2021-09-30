7 Symptoms of COVID-19 That Jointly Predict You Are Infected: Check If You Have Them

7 Symptoms of COVID-19 That Jointly Predict You Are Infected: Check If You Have Them

Are you infected by the deadly coronavirus? Here are those seven symptoms that you should never overlook during this pandemic situation.

First detected in China's Wuhan city, coronavirus has taken the whole world in its grip for more than a year now. The virus infection, which majorly affects the respiratory organs of the body, can also damage some other organs, causing severe symptoms of the attack. In a recent study, researchers have revealed that a set of seven symptoms, considered together, can be used to maximise the detection of COVID-19 in the community.

7 Symptoms of COVID-19 That You Shouldn't Overlook

The new research was published in the journal PLOS Medicine stated that seven symptoms of the deadly virus attack can jointly help in predicting if the person is severely affected by the infection or not. As you already know that the intensity of the COVID virus infection varies from person to person. Here are those seven symptoms that you should never overlook during this pandemic situation.

Loss or Change of Smell Loss or Change of Taste Sudden Rise In Body Temperature or Fever Above 99 New Persistent Cough Chills Loss of Appetite, and Muscle Aches

At a time when the world is fighting its biggest battle against the deadly coronavirus, and there are already speculations about another massive spread of the newly detected variant called Delta, the researchers stated that the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community is key to ensuring efficient control of the transmission. "When testing capacity is limited, it is important to use tests in the most efficient way possible, including using the most informative symptoms for test allocation," one of the researchers quoted as saying.

TRENDING NOW

According to the researchers, in order to improve PCR positivity detection rates and consequently improve control of viral transmission via isolation measures, all the newly mentioned seven symptoms have to be taken into consideration while doing the trials in the lab. "These findings suggest many people with COVID-19 won't be getting tested and therefore won't be self-isolating because their symptoms don't match those used in current public health guidance to help identify infected people," said Paul Elliott from Imperial College London. Elliot further added, "We understand that there is a need for clear testing criteria, and that including lots of symptoms which are commonly found in other illnesses like seasonal flu could risk people self-isolating unnecessarily," Elliot said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES