Do you have asthma? Are you constantly coughing or is there shortness of breath? Do you find it difficult to sleep or do your daily chores due to constant coughing? Is your breathing problem interfering with your day-to-day life? Worried whether it is an asthma attack or Covid-19? Then, you will have to take your expert's help as he/she is the right person to make a correct diagnosis. Here Dr. Arvind Kate, Pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur will help you spot the difference between Covid-19 and asthma attack.

It has been over a year and the Covid cases are still rising at an alarming rate in India. Covid-19 is an infectious disease that one gets owing to the newly discovered Coronavirus. The symptoms can range from mild to severe and can be life-threatening. Asthma can be termed as an inflammatory disease of the airways of your lungs. This condition can be triggered due to allergies, environmental factors like pollution, dust, and pollen. There are certain symptoms of Coronavirus and Asthma that overlap with each other and create a panic-like situation among people. Below are seven similarities between Covid-19 and asthma attack.

Both Covid and asthma may present symptoms like

Fatigue

Wheezing cough

Breathlessness

Sore throat

Loss of appetite

Runny nose

Chest tightness

How to tell the difference between Covid-19 and asthma

These two conditions have the same warning signs. Once you notice the above signs just checked whether it is Covid or asthma attack. If you have a fever, then you may be having Covid-19. Fever is the listed symptom of Covid-19, but it’s not listed as asthma symptom. Asthma flare-ups will occur owing to seasonal allergies or infections.

Here are some precautions that people with asthma need to take: