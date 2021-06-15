Do you have asthma? Are you constantly coughing or is there shortness of breath? Do you find it difficult to sleep or do your daily chores due to constant coughing? Is your breathing problem interfering with your day-to-day life? Worried whether it is an asthma attack or Covid-19? Then you will have to take your expert’s help as he/she is the right person to make a correct diagnosis. Here Dr. Arvind Kate Pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital Chembur will help you spot the difference between Covid-19 and asthma attack. It has been over a year and the Covid cases are