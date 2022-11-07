7 New Symptoms of COVID: More Than 300 Omicron Subvariants Circulating; Here's What To Watch Out For

At a time when life was slowly going back to normal post-COVID pandemic for over two years, the experts have cautioned that the virus' game plan has changed with the arrival of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Although the Omicron variant causes milder infection, it is known to have a higher rate of transmissibility compared to other strains of SARS-CoV-2 causing coronavirus.
In a recent report, The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that currently there are over 300 subvariants of Omicron that are circulating across the world. Out of these 300 plus strains, 95% are BA.5 sublineages while 20% of them are BQ.1 sublineages.
There is a lot of diversity in #Omicron right now, with >300 sublineages circulating. ~95% of those are BA.5 sublineages, ~20% of which are BQ.1 sublineagesWe need better surveillance, sequencing & sharing of data so that rapid & robust analyses can be conducted regularly. https://t.co/Kr7lL6cSYr Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) November 3, 2022
Since the onset of the pandemic, experts have cautioned about several symptoms that this virus infection can cause. Over the past two and half years, these symptoms have gone through several changes, currently, the question that is hovering in the minds of the people is how to differentiate between these strains, as in how to know which strain of COVID has infected you. let's take a quick look at what The World Health Organisation (WHO) has to say.