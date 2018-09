For a few professionals working in night shift is mandatory due to their kind of work. According to a study, more than 2,000 women were evaluated for the risks of night work. The study was published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicines. The study found that women who were working in the night shift were more likely to suffer from breast cancer. Working till late at night can cause harm to your body. It can also result in a disorder known as Shift Work Sleep Disorder (SWSD). Some of the common symptoms of Shift Work Sleep Disorder are irritation, short temper, hair fall, lack of concentration, disturbed sleep pattern, giddiness and headache.

According to the Ayurveda, our body gets dry when we work till late. Thus, to balance this dryness it is essential to have a teaspoon of ghee before going out for work at night. Our body goes against nature’s rhythm when working in night shifts and it puts a significant strain on the nervous system. Thus, here we have mentioned a few healthy tips for night shift workers to balance their life.