The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Majority of infected people (80 per cent) develop mild to moderate illness while the course of infection is severe in about 14 per cent patients and critical in 5 per cent of cases as per research data. Mild COVID-19 symptoms can vary widely in different people ranging from fever cough to pneumonia and gastrointestinal problems. There are actually 'seven forms of disease in mild Covid-19' with different symptoms according to researchers from the Medical University of Vienna in Austria. They have identified seven groups of symptoms which are: