Snake gourd belongs to the gourd family which also includes squash and cucumber. It is also known as serpent gourd and chichinda. This vegetable has numerous health benefits. Snake gourd is found in South and Southeast Asia which include countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China and Malaysia. And interestingly because of its unusual shape, the vegetable gets its name. Here we have mentioned a few health benefits of snake gourd.

Prevent diabetes: This vegetable is great for people with type 2 diabetics. Snake gourd is low in calories and helps in weight management. For treating diabetes this veggie is also used in Chinese therapy and it is believed to have properties that can lower the impact of diabetes on the health.

Treats jaundice: To treat jaundice consume snake gourd leaves with coriander. If you have this home remedy three times a day it helps in treating jaundice and reducing the bilirubin levels.

Aids weight loss: The vegetable has low calories and has no fat content. It helps in weight management because it contains important nutrients along with water and fibre. So include this veggie in your diet if you are looking forward to shedding weight naturally.

Detoxifies the body: Snake gourd helps your organs to flush out toxic elements from your body. Due to its diuretic properties, it helps in detoxification. This vegetable also helps to improve the functioning of the liver.

Improves heart health: The extracts of snake gourd helps to curb heart-related issues. To reduce stress and pain related to the heart consume at least 2 cups of snake gourd extract daily.

Prevents constipation: Snake gourd treats constipation. It acts as a mild laxative and helps in clearing the stomach. To improve your bowel movement just consume 1 to 2 spoons of snake gourd juice every morning.

Strengthens teeth & bone: This veggie contains calcium which helps in strengthening the teeth and bones. When it comes to bone health calcium plays a very important.