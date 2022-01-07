7-Day Home Quarantine Mandatory For All International Travellers In India

Travellers coming from at-risk countries will be required to undergo post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival (self-paid) and wait for their test results.

In view of the rising cases of Omicron in the country, the government has issued new guidelines for all international arrivals in India, making seven days home quarantine mandatory, effective from January 11 till further notice.

As per the revised guidelines, travellers coming from specified countries at risk will also have to submit samples for the post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival (self-paid). They will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight. If they tested negative, they will follow home quarantine for seven days and shall undertake another RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India.

However, if such travellers are tested positive, they shall be managed at isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol. Their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. In addition, the contacts of such positive case shall be kept under home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned State Government, as per the new guidelines.

List of at-risk countries

The Union Health Ministry has also listed the names of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing. These include

Countries in Europe including The United Kingdom South Africa Brazil Botswana China Ghana Mauritius New Zealand Zimbabwe Tanzania Hong Kong Israel Congo Ethiopia Kazakhstan Kenya Nigeria Tunisia Zambia

The list is being updated regularly based on the prevalent epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in these countries including circulation of variants of concern, the Ministry said.

Travellers who need to undertake testing on arrival are advised to pre-book the test online on Air Suvidha Portal, to facilitate timely testing.

Some key points added in the revised guidelines

Before the scheduled travel, all travellers have to submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal, including last 14 days travel details and a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. The test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

All passengers shall be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

Thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the airport. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol.

If travellers under home quarantine or self-health monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 or test positive for COVID-19 on re-testing, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number, the guidelines stated.

International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, except that such travellers shall submit the self-declaration form to the concerned authorities of Government of India at seaports/land ports on arrival.

