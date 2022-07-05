7 Ayurvedic Tips To Deal With Cataract

Cataract cases are increasing in India, and Ayurveda can help you deal with this eye disease. Here are top Ayurvedic tips from an expert.

Around 2.2 billion people have distance or near vision loss, out of which at least half of these eye complications could be prevented, according to a report by World Health Organisation. Cataract is a disease in which the lens of the eye becomes cloudy. It is one of the leading causes of vision loss in the world. Over the years, incidences of cataract have increased in the world, including in India.

In India, there has been an increase in the number of cataract cases over the past few years, especially due to a rise in smoking, consumption of excessive alcohol, and obesity. Exposure to harmful UV rays is another reason for the increase in cataract.

How Does Ayurveda For Cataract?

Dr Manjusha Rajagopala, HOD, Shalakya Tantra, All India Institute of Ayurveda, says, "According to Ayurveda, since India lies in Ushna Katibandh (tropical zone), the chances of getting cataract are higher in comparison to western countries. Here, people start getting cataracts after 50 years of age, as opposed to 60 years in other countries."

Ayurveda, which is known as the mother of healing, provides a solution to all health complications, including cataract. As per the ancient science of medicine, cataract is known as Linganasha or Timira. Ayurvedic experts are of the view that cataracts develop due to aggravated Vata in the body. Due to this aggravation of the dosha, the body becomes dehydrated, resulting in the clouding of the lens and blocking of vision.

Tips To Deal With Cataract

The main objective of Ayurvedic treatment for cataracts is to decrease the antagonised body energy to normalise the blood flow and strengthen the nerves and tissues inside the eye. Dr Rajagopala suggests the following:

Avoiding pickles, black coffee and strong tea Including cow milk and dairy products in the diet Including vitamin C-rich fruits such as oranges, apples, pomegranates, and others Regular intake of green leafy vegetables Regular use of fenugreek seeds and sunflower seeds in cooking Giving up smoking Regular practice of Padabhyanga (applying oil on feet)

Some Ayurvedic medicines that are used to treat cataract:

You may like to read

Triphala Ghrita Triphala Churana with honey Shataveri with milk Amalaki Rasayan Chandrodaya Varti Elaneer Kuzambu drops Kachyapan Kuzambu drops

Some Ayurvedic procedures that can be used to treat cataract:

Netra Tarpana Anjana Nasya Netra Seka Aschyotana

"One should always take an umbrella or wear a cap while going out in direct sunlight to prevent the disease. We have seen a lot of Maharashtrians wearing a cap. This prevents them from getting the eye disease," adds Dr Rajagopala.