6th COVID-19 Wave Hits Canada: Stringent Safety Rules To Booster Doses, How The Country Is Fighting The Virus

6th COVID-19 Wave Hits Canada: Stringent Safety Rules To Booster Doses, How The Country Is Fighting The Virus

"Surge in COVID cases across the country is fuelled by the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. And we can say that we are experiencing the sixth wave in Canada," the Chief Public Health Officer was quoted as saying.

With mounting speculations about another coronavirus surge, the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Theresa Tam, has confirmed that the country is experiencing its sixth wave of COVID-19. Primarily triggered by the highly virulent BA.2 Omicron sub-variant, the country is witnessing a spike in cases from across the corners. "Surge in COVID cases across the country is fuelled by the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. And we can say that we are experiencing the sixth wave in Canada," the Chief Public Health Officer was quoted as saying.

The BA.2 variant, also known as the 'stealth omicron', has genetic mutations that could make it harder to distinguish from the Delta variant using PCR tests as compared to the original version of Omicron. This is one of the reasons why many are going undetected. According to the studies, the Omicron subvariant BA.2, is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron strain.

How The Country Is Fighting The Surge?

To control the spread of the virus, several precautions have been taken by the health officers of the country. Some of them include:

TRENDING NOW

Booster Doses

COVID booster doses for all above the age group 12. The National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI) strengthened its guidance on boosters dose against the virus. The council issued a statement in which they urged everyone to consider taking the additional precautionary doses against the novel coronavirus infection. "Those aged 18 or above are now strongly recommended to receive a first booster dose" -- read the statement.

Talking about the groups of people who are at high risk, the council said that anyone with underlying health conditions is capable of developing the severe symptoms of the infection. "Adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age "should" be offered a first booster dose if they have an underlying medical condition that puts them at high risk of severe outcomes from Covid," NACI said.

In addition, NACI has also stated that a first booster dose will be offered to anyone aged 12 years or above in the context of heightened epidemiological risk.

You may like to read

Strict Guidelines

The NACI has also come up with some stringent guidelines for the booster doses. The council said that the COVID booster doses should be given at least six months after completing the two doses of the coronavirus vaccines. NACI also noted that the guidance change is based on considering additional data on the duration of protection from a primary Covid vaccine series, the safety and effectiveness of a first booster dose in adolescents and adults, and the changing epidemiology of Covid in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES