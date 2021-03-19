In yet another incident, a 69-year-old man died within nine hours after receiving a coronavirus vaccine jab in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. The deceased was a member of the Kakati Gram Panchayat. This was the seventh reported post-COVID-19 vaccine death in the state. Also Read - Watch Video: Chris Gayle thanks PM Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica ahead of IPL 2021

As per the media reports, the man was given the vaccine against novel coronavirus on March 15th at around 4 pm. He started feeling uneasy after 7 hours post-vaccination and reportedly suffered from unusually excessive sweating, abdominal pain with discomfort, and burning sensation accompanied by chronic chest pain. The health officials said that the man was an alcoholic and this could be one of the reasons why he succumbed to death. The deceased man’s family has denied a post-mortem. Also Read - 101-year-old woman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine jab in Delhi

Speaking to the media, one of the officials said that the man vomited before taking his last breathe on March 16th at around 12 am. The AEFI committee also said that the death was just a coincidence and has no link with the COVID-19 vaccination. “The death was a coincidence and is not related to vaccination. The cause of death was severe acute MI,” an official of AEFI was quoted as saying. Also Read - COVID-19 antibodies, vaccines less effective against coronavirus variants: Study

The death from Karnataka has added more to the existing woes as the country is currently experiencing a sudden surge in the number of active coronavirus cases. States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh are reporting a surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for over 80 per cent of the new infections. India’s total active caseload has increased to 2,71,282 and comprises 2.82 per cent of the total infections.

On March 1, 2021, India started the mass inoculation drive in the country against novel coronavirus. Everyone who is above 45 with specific comorbidities (listed by the government) is being administered the COVID-19 vaccine jab. So far a total of 3,93,39,817 vaccine doses have been provided across India.