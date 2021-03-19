In yet another incident a 69-year-old man died within nine hours after receiving a coronavirus vaccine jab in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. The deceased was a member of the Kakati Gram Panchayat. This was the seventh reported post-COVID-19 vaccine death in the state. As per the media reports the man was given the vaccine against novel coronavirus on March 15th at around 4 pm. He started feeling uneasy after 7 hours post-vaccination and reportedly suffered from unusually excessive sweating abdominal pain with discomfort and burning sensation accompanied by chronic chest pain. The health officials said that the man was an alcoholic