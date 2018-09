According to a recent study, at least 69 per cent of Delhiites with belly fat are at a risk of heart disease. Across 4 major cities, the survey was done on 837 people and it revealed that belly fat owing to lifestyle changes leads to heart risk.

As per as the DNA report, Dr HK Chopra, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Moolchand Medicity reportedly said that it is well established that central adiposity or belly fat makes adults more susceptible to heart disease, myocardial infarction, hypertension, dyslipidemia etc. Belly fat (visceral fat) is metabolically active fat and is the forerunner of cardiovascular problem. The study also revealed that even if a person has a BMI within the normal range and have belly fat, he or she may be at heart risk. Hence, it is important to take proactive steps toward heart health.

The pan-India study revealed that impact of belly fat on heart health’ conducted by Nielsen and Saffolalife covered 837 respondents across key cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. Some of the startling facts from the study revolve around age, gender and lifestyle implications for heart health due to belly fat. Eating habits which are common among Indians with belly fat are eating junk food (74%) and eating outside of the home (83%) at least once a week. Furthermore, 71% of women with belly fat skip breakfast as compared to only 66% of men in Delhi.

It is not only work stress which is affecting the heart health of people (71%) but also the domestic stress which puts them at heart risk (74%).

Nutritionist, Neelanjana Singh reportedly said: “The study has further validated the correlation between belly fat and heart health risk. Hence, managing belly fat is critical for a healthy lifestyle. One must start by making changes in their lifestyle so as to manage belly fat and associated heart risk. A few simple and healthy easy steps can help you manage belly fat in a sustained manner such as eating right, avoiding junk food, exercising regularly, sleeping well and reducing stress.”

However, a few healthy and simple steps can help you to manage belly fat.