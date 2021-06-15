In a first a government panel studying COVID-19 vaccine side effects have confirmed the first death due to anaphylaxis following vaccination. Earlier several reports of deaths following vaccination were reported from several parts of the country however none of them were confirmed by the centre. According to the reports the causality assessment of 31 reported Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases following COVID-19 vaccination was carried out by the panel. The National AEFI Committee confirmed that a 68-year-old man died due to anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) after being vaccinated on March 8 2021. India Confirms First Death Following COVID-19 Vaccination It is the