65 People Lose Vision in One Eye Post Cataract Surgery In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A cataract is a clouding of the lens in the eye that affects vision. © Shutterstock

The doctor who performed the operations apparently did not have any experience of eye surgery. The expert team investigating the matter has recommended cancellation of his license.

In just six days, 65 people lost vision in one eye after they underwent cataract surgery in a hospital in Muzaffarpur, officials said on Wednesday.

According to IANS news agency, the victims developed severe eye infection post cataract surgery conducted at the eye hospital located at Juran Chapra locality of Muzaffarpur.

The hospital had organised an eye check- up camp on November 22, and after examinations, more than 100 persons were recommended to undergo cataract operation. The operations were conducted between November 22 and 27. While the infected eyes of 12 people have been removed so far, the remaining 53 have been advised the same, the report said.

The report further said that the eye specialist who performed the surgeries, identified as ND Sahu, did not have any experience of eye surgery. When patients complained of pain in eyes post the operations, the hospital administration reportedly gave them pain killer tablets and injections.

One patient, named Meena Devi, told IANS that the doctor blamed her for the infection, and suggested for removal of the infected eye.

Expert team recommends cancellation of the doctor's license

Vinay Kumar Sharma, the civil surgeon of Muzaffarpur, informed media persons that they have already constituted a team to investigate the matter. The team, which is headed by the blindness control officer of the district, has inspected the hospital and operation theatre which was used for the surgery. "It failed on many parameters that compromised hygiene," Sharma told IANS.

The expert team has recommended for cancellation of Sahu's license, the civil surgeon stated, adding that they will also take action against the hospital.

After contracting severe infection post cataract surgery, most of the victims were admitted in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital Muzaffarpur, the officials said.

After the incident, some of the victims went to Patna hospitals where doctors told them that the infection arises due to wrong operation and suggested them to remove the operated eye otherwise it may infect the other eye.

Cataracts: Causes, Symptoms and Risk Factors

A cataract is a dense, cloudy area in the lens of the eye that interferes with the vision. Cataracts develop when proteins in the lens break down and form clumps. The condition is common in older people, and often develops slowly over time. Cataracts can affect one or both eyes.

Blurry vision, seeing colours as faded, increased sensitivity to glare, and halos surrounding lights, are common symptoms of cataracts.

Besides older age, other risk factors for cataracts include heavy alcohol use, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, a family history of cataracts, too much sun exposure, and diabetes.

Cataract surgery is generally safe and incidences of complications like infection, bleeding, retinal detachment, are very less.