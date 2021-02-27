A survey by LocalCircles has revealed that 63 per cent of the people planning to take the coronavirus vaccine in the next phase starting March 1 in private hospitals will not pay more than 600 Indian rupees for the two vaccine doses. The poll tried to understand the tentative perception of how much people are willing to pay if they are eligible to get the vaccine in the next phase. As per the survey, 17 per cent of people are willing to pay “up to Rs 200,” 22 per cent were willing to pay “up to 300,” 24 per cent said that they would pay “up to Rs 600,” 16 per cent said “up to Rs 1000,” and 6 per cent said, “above Rs 1000.” Also Read - India records over 16k fresh COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths in last 24 hrs

According to the findings, 63 per cent of the people surveyed were willing take the coronavirus vaccine in the next phase at a private hospital only if it is available under Rs 600 in total charges for two doses. The results also pointed out that 21 per cent of citizens are ready to have their qualifying family members get the vaccine at a private hospital based on payment and how the vaccination drive progresses. 27 per cent are currently unsure if they want to opt for this vaccine through the same channel. Also Read - Single dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can reduce transmission risk: Study

COVID-19 Vaccine: Black Marketing, Wastage And Hospital Management Another Concern

Apart from the pricing, many people are concerned about the steps that are being undertaken to reduce vaccine black marketing, wastage, hospital marketing and doctor discretion on who will be vaccinated first. In light of this concern, the majority of people want to take the vaccine at a government centre. Only 21 per cent of the people said they would take it “through a private hospital.” Some people have not decided where to get the vaccination from, 27 per cent to be exact. Also Read - Rs 100 service charge plus COVID-19 vaccine cost: This is the price of getting the shot at a private centre

As per the survey, people might opt for private hospitals once the vaccination drive takes off. The private healthcare sector provides for 75 per cent of outpatient care and 55 per cent of inpatient care in India. The government of India has decided to allow nearly 24,000 private hospitals across the country to start inoculation of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in the next round of vaccination programme, which is to begin in March. In the coming drive, citizens over 60 years of age, and 45-year-old people with comorbidities will be eligible for the vaccines.

NITI Aayog Propose Vax Price Between Rs 300-500

NITI Aayog has promulgated a price range of Rs 300-500 for two COVID vaccines that would be available for the priority group at private facilities in the third phase of vaccination set to begin from March 1. The third phase of vaccination will cover 27 crore people at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.

(with inputs from IANS)