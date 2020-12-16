In a rare case of total recovery, a 62-year-old man from Daund started talking again after losing his voice for around a year. Doctors from Ruby Hall Clinic treated the patient suffering from a rare condition called ‘adductor spasmodic dysphonia’ (ASD), which makes it difficult for the vocal folds to vibrate and produce the sound. Also Read - Dr. Anthony Fauci underwent a vocal cord surgery: Why did he need it?

Long Period Of Voice Use Led To Adductor Spasmodic Dysphonia

Around a year ago, Shivaji Mindhe's voice suddenly became strangled. The patient was unable to talk normally as his words were cutting off because of muscle spasms. The doctors mentioned that the cause behind this might be a long period of voice use by him. He was also feeling breathless.

Dr Danish Andrabi, ENT surgeon from Ruby Hall Clinic, who diagnosed him with ASD said, "We suspect the cause behind this to be his prolonged voice abuse. However, many times the cause remains unknown. We treated the patient by injecting Botulinum Toxoid that is Botox injection into the vocal cords. It is important that the injection must be injected into the right muscle. A wrong spot of injection can otherwise cause complications like aspiration and breathlessness."

Medical records show that it is a rare disease that affects one person in the population of one lakh. It results in breaks or interruption in voice. The person may be nearly unable to speak, or the voice may also sound strained. Doctors mentioned that injecting Botox injection into the affected muscles of the larynx is the only effective treatment practised worldwide.

Dr Lomesh Bhirud, the neurologist from Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “We performed the procedure last month. This rare condition is seen in some cases where there has been heavy voice use. In professions, where there is prolonged voice use, such conditions may occur. The patient’s voice is back to normal now. The effect of the procedure stays for around six months. Hence, we will have to repeat the procedure after around every six months.”

The procedure was carried by Dr Andrabi, under local anaesthesia. The EMG guidance provided by Dr Bhirud and bronchoscopic guidance provided by Dr Sneha Tirpude, Pulmonologist, helped to ensure the correct site of injection.

Mindhe said, “I am a retired merchant navy professional. I used to work in the engine room. I had to speak in a loud voice with my colleagues. This might have triggered the loss of normal voice in my case. Because of lockdown, I could not undergo the procedure, and I had to wait for several months. Meanwhile, I was very worried as I was also suffering from breathlessness. I was unable to get good sleep. As the situation improved, I underwent the procedure, and I am happy that I am able to speak normally now.”