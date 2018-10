With 30% of Iran’s population being affected with hepatic steatosis or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), this non-communicable disease has created major scare in the medical fraternity. The data has been released by a member of the research center for gastroenterology and liver diseases at University of Tehran. The member stated in a statement to media that prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is higher among female compared to male.

Mehdi Saberi Firouzi, the member from the research center for gastroenterology and liver diseases at University of Tehran, reportedly said: “The liver normally contains some fat. An individual is considered to have a fatty liver (hepatic steatosis) if the liver contains more than 5 to 10 percent fat. Despite its dangerous side-effects, there are no warning signs and symptoms in the early stages.”

Highlighting that even people with normal weight can also suffer from this condition, he said that although NAFLD is linked with obesity and excessive calorie intake, out of 30% of the population affected with this disease, 10% to 20% of the patients are in normal weight range.

Not just adults, children too are at higher risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. He stressed on the need to get children involved in adequate physical activity and reportedly said: “Obesity, overweight and lack of physical activity can cause fatty liver among children.” He also pointed out that prolonged hours of sitting and excessive usage of electronic devices like mobile phones, television are responsible for NAFLD affecting more children these days.

He stressed on the necessity of diet modification for keeping the disease at bay. According to him, taking eight glasses of water a day, keeping away from deep fried and fast food and reducing consumption of carbohydrate can help a great deal to control non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.