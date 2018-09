About 23% of the children in primary and secondary schools in rural areas of four Indian states have high blood pressure, revealed a recent study conducted. According to experts, high blood pressure in childhood can lead to early onset of heart diseases in adulthood, stated a recent media report. Experts have pointed out at the immediate need of proper screening and management programs in schools pertaining to the high prevalence of hypertension among school children.

More than 14,000 children in the age group of 5 to 15 years were screened by a multi-institutional team led by doctors from the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. These children came from several states like Goa, Haryana, Gujarat and Manipur. According to the media report, almost equal number of boys and girls were studied and those children with known medical conditions were excluded from the study.

Of the 23% children with high BP, 13.6% exhibited systolic hypertension, 15.3% diastolic hypertension and 5.9% exhibited both, revealed the report.