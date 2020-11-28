Modeling studies have revealed that about 60 to 70 per cent of the global population needs to be immune to curb or halt Covid-19 virus transmission a World Health Organization (WHO) official said. Noting the WHO cannot give the exact number of the proportion of the population that would need to be immunized... The answer to that can come from modeling studies Xinhua news agency quoted Katherine O'Brien director of WHO's Department of Immunization Vaccines and Biologicals as saying at a virtual briefing on Friday. INTERRUPTION OF COVID-19 VIRUS TRANSMISSION These modeling studies under a variety of conditions have concluded