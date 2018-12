Your skin can take a thorough beating during winters. The dry, cold air, drop in temperature and smog can rip your skin of natural moisture leaving it lifeless. If you don’t take enough measures, you could end up permanently spoiling the texture of your skin. Dryness could also lead to wrinkles. But don’t fret and definitely don’t invest in expensive chemical-laden skin products. Take help of nature to get beautiful, healthy skin in winter. Dr Partap Chauhan, Director at Jiva Ayurveda and Megha Sabhlok, Brand Director of Just Herbs share some tips:

Apply anti ageing mask: Hibiscus flower contains natural alpha-hydroxy Acids (AHA) which improves skin elasticity. All you need to do is boil a hibiscus flower in two cups of water until about half a cup remains. Now, add honey and coconut oil to the mixture and apply on face and neck. Wash off with lukewarm water after 10-15 minutes.

Do regular facial massages: Get a facial massage once every two to three days to make sure that there eis good circulation in the facial muscles Make sure you massage your face with a moisturiser or face cream in circular strokes. Look for a moisturiser or face cream with ingredients like ashwagandha, neem and sandalwood as well as cold-pressed oils like sunflower-seed, almond and aloe vera, as these ingredients can do nourishing wonders to your skin.

Make a DIY moisturiser : Papaya has vitamins A, C, E and K. It is also a good source of antioxidants. Mash a ripe papaya and squeeze the juice of half a lemon in it and mix well. Apply this to your face and arms for 15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water to get glowing and moisturised skin.

Cleanse regularly: Cleanse your face thoroughly with a good facial cleanser. It is important to unclog pores and hydrate the skin at the same time.

Don’t forget protect your skin from the sun in winter: Your sun can get tanned in winter. The best way to shield yourself from the harsh effects of the sun is to make a hydrating and cooling face mask which will remove sun tan and make your skin bright. Try making this an orange yoghurt peel off mask. Add 2 tbsp of orange juice to half a cup of yoghurt and make a fine paste. Use this as a mask on your face, neck and arms for 20 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. This will bleach your face naturally, peel off dead cells, dirt and sebum giving you radiant skin. Orange tones your skin and removes blemishes.

Do not step out without a sunscreen: Try using a sunscreen that has aloe vera in it as aloe vera replenishes the lost moisture to restore the skin’s natural moisturising factor and controls sun-induced hyper-pigmentation in the form of freckles, thus maintaining the skin’s natural complexion.