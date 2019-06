The mercury levels touched 48°C in Delhi a couple of days back. In fact, the north-western states of India are being swept by heat wave. Though the forecasts of the Meteorological Department suggest that the heatwave is likely to reduce from today, the months of June and July have always been testing times for the residents of north India. Heatstroke is the most common phenomenon in a heat wave situation. It is a condition where the body heats up alarmingly. When your body temperature touches 105°F, it is considered to be a heatstroke. At 104°F, you can consider it to be a sign of danger and when the reading of the temperature reading of 107°F, the condition can even lead to death or cause severe organ damage.

Long exposure to abnormally high temperatures is the culprit behind heatstroke. Dehydration is the major characteristic feature of the condition. It manifests itself through nausea, seizure, loss of consciousness and disorientation. However, there could be some unusual symptoms too: Muscle cramp, trouble walking, profuse sweating, redness of skin, increased heart rate, swelling. Keeping yourself hydrated, relying on cooling foods and limiting sun exposure are the standard methods of combating an episode of heatstroke. Here, we share with you, a list of essential oils that will keep your body cool.

EUCALYPTUS OIL

This oil is an effective cooling agent, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. With these eucalyptus oil opens up your blood vessels and boosts blood circulation. This, in turn, brings down your body temperature and helps in the prevention of heatstroke. You can use this oil in a diffuser or spray it ion your body and bed linens before dozing off. You can also mix a few drops of it with the water of your bathing tub. The calming smell will open up your airways and give a cooling effect to your body

PEPPERMINT OIL

Exposure to heat wave will deplete you of your energy levels. The refreshing fragrance of peppermint oil will keep your energy levels intact. Moreover, it comes with methanol, a compound that brings about a cooling sensation. You can pour a few drops of this essential oil in your body lotion and dab it on your hands, palm, neck legs and feet. Make this a part of your bedtime routine during summer. It will help you alleviate heatstroke while you gout in the sun during the day time.

LAVENDER OIL

Lavender is famous for innumerable benefits and applications. That’s why it is a regular in every spa menu and the favourite of aromatherapists. The cooling effect of lavender oil brings down your body temperature. It also relives you of the sluggish feeling and headache that scorching heat gives you. This essential oil an also soothe your sun burn. You can rub it on your palms, apply it on your temples or mix it with your bathing water. It also goes well with peppermint, spearmint and eucalyptus. So, don’t hesitate to experiment by mixing it with these oils.

SPEARMINT OIL

You can mix this essential oil with your lotion. © ShutterstockIt is a mild version of mint. If you find peppermint to be a little stronger than you want, spearmint oil can be a good alternative. Its muted, fruity fragrance will give you the same cooling effect as peppermint. You can apply it raw on those parts of the body that are exposed to sun. Mixing this oil with your body lotion is also an option.

VETIVER OIL

Skin inflammation is one of the unavoidable consequences of the sweltering heat that we experience during the summer days. Vetiver oil protects us against this. Due to its extraordinary cooling properties this oil is known as ‘tranquility oil’. You can add it to your skincare regime, use it in your diffuser or make it your bath-buddy too. You can mix it with lavender oil and Epsom salt and pour the mixture in your bathtub.

SANDALWOOD OIL

This oil can be particularly helpful for beating the heatstroke. According to the Ayurvedic school of thought, sandalwood is effective in governing the heat mechanism of your body. It also prevents excessive sweating, one of the symptoms of heatstroke. Moreover, the earthy, woody fragrance of this oil soothes your nervous system as well. You can apply sandalwood oil topically on your body.

ESSENTIALS FOR YOU YOUR HANDBAG IN THE SUMMER

Carry these with you when you go out in the sun to safeguard yourself against heatstroke.



Sunscreen: Consider this to be your indispensable companion in the summer. Choose a sunscreen with an SPF (Sun protecting factor) of 30 to protect your skin against the harmful UVS and UVB rays of the sun.

Protective gear for the head: A scarf, hat or umbrella should be in your hand bag. They will save your head from direct sun exposure and keep your body temperature under control.

Face wipes: Buy a pack of wet wipes. They will soothe and refresh your sunburnt skin, while keeping it free of sweat, oil and grime.

Sunglasses: Make a style statement while guarding your eyes. Choose a pair of shades with UV 400 or EPF labels to ensure maximum protection.

Lip balm with an SPF: Apart from protecting your delicate lips from the scorching heat, it will keep them moist as well.

Water Bottle: It’s a no-brainer that you need to keep yourself hydrated during the summer. So, carrying a small water bottle in your handbag is a must.