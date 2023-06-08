5th State Food Safety Index (SFSI) Unveiled: Here Are The Winners

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya speaking at Vigyan Bhavan on World Food Safety Day.

The State Food Safety Index (SFSI) recognizes the achievements of various states and union territories in ensuring food safety.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday unveiled the 5th State Food Safety Index (SFSI) at an event organised at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on World Food Safety Day. The SFSI is based on the evaluation of the performance of states and union territories across six different aspects of food safety.

An interactive session was also conducted during the event, which was organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Winners of the State Food Safety Index 2022-23

Here are the winners of the 5th State Food Safety Index (SFSI) based on their rankings for the year 2022-23.

Among the larger states, Kerala secured the first place, followed by Punjab and Tamil Nadu .

secured the first place, followed by and . Among the smaller states, the top three winners are Goa , Manipur and Sikkim

, and Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh secured the top three spots among the union territories.

Winners of the Eat Right Challenge for Districts

Additionally, the Union Health Minister felicitated the winners of the Eat Right Challenge for Districts - Phase II, recognizing their outstanding efforts in implementing plans to improve the food environment and raising awareness about food safety. Total 260 districts participated in the challenge, out of which 31 districts successfully achieved a score of 75 per cent or higher. Most of the districts with exceptional results were located in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

New initiatives to ensure food quality standards in India

To ensure that food quality standards are met across the country, 25 lakh food business operators will be trained by FSSAI in the next 3 years, Dr Mandaviya announced at the event.

As announced by the Union Health Minister, 100 Food Streets will be set up across the country, ensuring the quality benchmark for food safety, hygiene, and nutrition.

He also unveiled several new initiatives by FSSAI, including the Rapid Food Testing Kit (RAFT) portal that aims to streamline the operations of the RAFT Scheme, ensuring transparency and accountability. Launched in 2019, the RAFT scheme encourages the adoption of advanced technologies for food testing, screening, and surveillance purposes.

The event also witnessed the release of three manuals designed to enhance food safety practices nationwide.

Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods - Fish & Fish Products Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods - Cereal and Cereal Products - 2nd edition Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods - Beverages: Tea, Coffee & Chicory.

These manuals are tailored to benefit stakeholders in the food industry, including food businesses, regulatory officials, and consumers, and ensure the safety and quality of food products.

