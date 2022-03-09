57-Year-Old Man Given Genetically Modified Pig Heart In Transplant For The First Time Dies

The US man, who received a genetically modified pig heart in the US, has died two months after receiving the organ transplant. Read on.

A man in the United States had received a genetically engineered pig heart in a first-of-its-kind procedure. Following the surgery, David Bennett Sr. lived for two months. According to his doctors in Baltimore, his condition began to deteriorate a few days ago, and the 57-year-old died on March 8.

The US medical authority granted a special exemption to doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center to carry out the treatment on the grounds that Mr Bennett, who was ineligible for a human transplant, would have perished otherwise. Prior to the procedure, he had been bedridden for six weeks and was hooked up to a machine that kept him alive.

The Maryland guy was suffering from a fatal heart illness. The pig heart was "the only currently available choice" for the patient, David Bennett, according to the announcement made by the hospital in January.

Doctors Modified Pig Heart For The Heart Patient

He was ruled ineligible for an artificial heart pump or a traditional heart transplant after reviewing his medical data. "It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," said Bennet before the surgery.

After getting the approval for the surgery from the US Food and Drug Administration on December 31, the doctors had modified the pig heart to treat the terminally ill heart patient. To make it more suitable for a human, three genes responsible for pig organ rejection by human immune systems were eliminated from the pig to make it function. Another gene was removed to prevent excessive pig heart tissue growth. Not only that but six human genes involved in immune system acceptance were also introduced. The physicians will keep an eye on him for a while to see if the transplant is successful.

UMMC performs first-of-its-kind surgery successfully transplanting a genetically-modified pig heart to terminal heart disease patient. Learn more: https://t.co/2LfCe9Nc4kpic.twitter.com/ycgKYSYtWm Univ. of Maryland Medical Center (@UMMC) January 10, 2022

The transplanted pig heart worked well for several weeks after surgery, showing no symptoms of rejection. Bennett was able to spend time with his family while also participating in physical therapy to help him regain his strength. Doctors believe that they have gained crucial knowledge by discovering that the genetically engineered pig heart can operate normally in the human body without immediate rejection when the immune system is repressed sufficiently.

Pigs have long been considered a viable source of organs for transplantation due to their physical similarities to humans in many aspects. Attempts at pig-to-human transplants have previously failed due to genetic variations that caused organ rejection or viruses that created a danger of infection.

(With inputs from agencies)