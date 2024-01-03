57-Year-Old Man Dies Of Swine Flu While Undergoing Treatment: Officials Say People With Comorbidities Are At Risk

A 57-year-old man dies of swine flu while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Reports say that he was suffering from many other ailments for a period of 10 years.

Swine flu cases are on the rise. As per the reports of an official, a 57-year-old man passed away due to the disease while receiving treatments at a government hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat. He has tested positive for swine flu at a private hospital and then was transferred to SSG hospital. He died while undergoing treatment at SSG hospital. Officials say that when he was admitted at the private hospital, he was undergoing treatment for multiple other diseases including hypertension, Austin's diseases, diabetes mellitus and heart disease and the treatments were going on for about 10 years.

What Is Swine Flu?

Swine flu also called the H1N1 influenza is a respiratory disease. It is a type of influenza A virus and it is contagious. The strain began with pigs and then spread to humans. It leads to decreased appetite, nasal secretions, cough and restless behaviour. The patient in question complained that he was suffering certain symptoms like cough, breathlessness and vomiting before he was tested for H1N1 influenza. Doctors inform that he was in a very critical condition when was being transferred to SSG Hospital. He was immediately out on ventilator.

H1N1 Cases On The Rise In India

Swine flu cases have been on the rise in some Indian states since December. The first cases was reported on 8th December in Ludhiana followed by as many as 20 confirmed cases within two weeks in December. According to the data from the health department, majority of these cases were reported from Punjab. Health officials say that people with comorbidities are at high risk. Comorbidities mean people suffering from diseases like diabetes, respiratory, and pulmonary ailments.

Response From The Health Department

In response to the viral and influenza infections, the health department said that:

They will establish corners dedicated to the influenza virus in every civic-run health facilities. these flu corners will act as centres for testing of H1N1 virus for people who show symptoms of cold, cough, fever, and others. If severe symptoms are detected, further testing is conducted to contain the spread of the virus.