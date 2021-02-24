In yet another shocking incident, a 54-year-old sanitation worker from Delhi, died a day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine – Covishield. Also Read - Over 7k COVID-19 variants in India, many have serious risks: Are you safe?

According to the reports, the deceased sanitation worker Ramesh Kumar was administered the coronavirus vaccine – Covishield on February 17, and soon a day after that he started developing uneasiness.

Kumar Started Feeling Uneasy Soon After Getting The Covid-19 Vaccine

"My father received his first shot of Covishield vaccine on February 17. That day, when he returned home, he started feeling uneasy and the very next day, was running temperature, which lasted for 2-3 days," Kumar's son Dheeraj was quoted as saying.

He further added that Ramesh Kumar was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital following the negative symptoms post-vaccination and died there in the afternoon.

“He suddenly collapsed while on duty and was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where he died of health complications,” Dheeraj said.

Speaking to the media Dheeraj confirmed that there was no immediate reaction from officials of the civic body. “I was also offered compensation and a job by some of the party leaders,” Dheeraj told media.

Kumar Was The Sole Bread Earner For His Family

Ramesh Kumar was employed in the Keshavpuram Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. He is survived by two daughters and a son. Kumar was the “sole breadwinner” of the family.

Dismissing the initial charges on the vaccine for Kumar’s death, the authorities have said that the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained since his post-mortem report is awaited.

Amidst various speculations regarding the Covid-19 vaccine and its after-effects, reports have suggested that over three lakh beneficiaries have received the COVID-19 vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago. On Monday the authorities recorded that more than 27,000 people were given the vaccine shot.

The data shows that of the total number of vaccine beneficiaries, more than 1.35 lakh are health care workers and over 1.71 lakh frontline workers.

“Four minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported (on February 17),” a senior official had said.

Covishield Covid-19 Vaccine – Know The After Reactions

Are you too scared of the vaccine dose now? Before getting the vaccine shot, here are some of the mild side effects that you can expect after getting the jab.

One of the most common and primary reactions is spot pain. What is it? it is the pain that you feel at the injection site. Some other side effects may include – headache which can be mild or a bit strong as well, dizziness or fatigue, muscle ache, and a slight increase in the body temperature.

However, the health experts have said that a person can get assured that the vaccine is working for him/her only when there are such mild symptoms visible.