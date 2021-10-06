52-Year-Old Organ Recipient After Being Declared Brain Dead Donates Kidneys And Liver To Save Three

Organ donation can save lives and proof is a 52-year-old who saved three lives by donating his kidneys and liver. Read on to know more.

There is still fear in people's minds regarding organ donation in India. Reports suggest that the current organ donation rate is less than 1 donor per million population as compared to more than 30 donors per million in most western countries. Organs are in limited supply, and the gap between the number of organs donated and the number of individuals waiting for transplants is growing. Every year, half a million Indians die while waiting for an organ transplant due to a lack of appropriate donors. That's a life lost every minute!

In a rare case, doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram helped a 52-year-old (male) brain dead patient whose family agreed to donate the guy's liver and kidneys. He saved three lives with these donated organs. Post family's consent, the organs (both kidneys and liver) were allotted by NOTTO to one recipient in FMRI and two patients in private hospitals.

Donating Organs Can Save Lives: 52-Year-Old Saved Three People

According to doctors, a lack of awareness of organ donation in India costs many lives every day. Donating organs like the patient's liver and kidneys. The patient was an organ transplant recipient who had a successful liver transplant. The patient was experiencing right-sided weakness and slurring of speech. MRI revealed intracranial bleeding with a midline shift during the scan. The patient was placed on ventilator support, but despite all efforts, he was ruled brain dead.

Dr Anil Mandhani, Executive Director, Urology and Kidney Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, and his team performed the treatment to remove both kidneys, while a separate liver team from a private hospital performed the procedure to remove the liver. Dr Mandhani transplanted one of the kidneys into a 60-year-old woman at FMRI. A 51-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were both given a second kidney and a liver at different hospitals in Delhi.

Dr Mandhani said, "I salute the Deceased donor and his family to have realized the value of organ donation and giving life to many ailing patients. We should all be a part of this noble act of giving life after death by donating organs. The patients who received the kidneys did not have genuine living donors and they were fighting for life on dialysis for a long. But this gentle act of donation gave them new lease of life. This should encourage everyone to come forward and get themselves registered for organ donation."

"The actions of donor family are truly commendable, and we are humbled by their selflessness. Despite their grief, they have ensured their father was able to provide life to three others. We are also indebted to the support we receive from NOTTO, our clinicians and nursing staff, all who play an imperative role in the procedure," said Dr Avnish Seth, Principal Director, Gastroenterology & Hepatobiliary Sciences, Fortis Memorial Research Institute Gurugram and Director, Fortis Organ Retrieval & Transplant (FORT).

