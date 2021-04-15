As many as 500 people were hospitalised in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in east Delhi late Tuesday night with complaints of stomachache diarrhoea and vomiting after reportedly consuming adulterated 'kuttu ka atta' (buckwheat) during the Navratras. According to police they hail from Kalyanpuri Trilokpuri and Khichdipur and other nearby residential colonies. An FIR was registered in Kalyanpuri Police station against a shopkeeper on Wednesday in this regard and further investigation is on said DCP East Deepak Yadav. To make more money sellers add unwanted substances to various food items with similar appearance/colour ignoring the fact that some of those