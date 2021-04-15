As many as 500 people were hospitalised in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in east Delhi late Tuesday night with complaints of stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting after reportedly consuming adulterated ‘kuttu ka atta’ (buckwheat) during the Navratras. According to police, they hail from Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Khichdipur and other nearby residential colonies. An FIR was registered in Kalyanpuri Police station against a shopkeeper on Wednesday in this regard and further investigation is on, said DCP, East, Deepak Yadav. Also Read - These health benefits of buckwheat will amaze you

To make more money, sellers add unwanted substances to various food items, with similar appearance/colour ignoring the fact that some of those substances or adulterants may cause severe illnesses to the consumers. Not just adulteration lowers the quality of food items, but sometimes it can be hazardous to health due to the toxic chemicals. Sadly, adulteration is being practised commonly today and we are consuming adulterated foods without even realising it.

Beware of the common food adulterants in India

Although the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has made strong laws against adulteration in the country, small vendors and businessmen continue to sell adulterated products and cheat the customers for making profits. Milk is one of the most adulterated foods in India. In 2012, an FSSAI study spanning across India found milk adulterated with diluted water, detergent, chalk, fat, caustic soda and even urea, while Khoya was adulterated with paper, refined oil and skimmed milk powder. Other common food adulterants include tea/coffee, wheat and other food grains, vegetables, sweets, dal, honey, spices, ice cream, butter and cream.

How you can check the purity of food items

Milk: There are many ways to check the purity of milk. To check if contains water, put a drop of milk on a slope. If it flows down leaving behind a white spot, it is pure milk, if not, the milk is adulterated with diluted water. Mix equal portions of milk and water (1/2 cup each) in a bottle and shake well. If you see foam or lather, it means the milk contains detergent. If you see a yellowish lather on top of the milk while boiling, then it contains synthetic milk.

Honey: Molasses sugar is often added to honey to increase the bottle quantity. Honey is also found adulterated with glucose, sugar syrup and antibiotics. To check the purity, add one tablespoon of honey in a glass of water, if it settles down in the glass then it is pure. Adulterated honey will dissolve quickly.

Turmeric Powder: Chalk powder, lead chromate, metanil yellow and even red oxide of lead are used adulterants in turmeric. The red oxide of lead is known to be highly carcinogenic. In a glass of water, add one teaspoon of turmeric powder but do not shake or stir it. Keep it for 20 minutes, if the powder settles at the bottom, it is pure, else it can be adulterated.

Ghee: Common adulterants in ghee include vegetable oil, starch and vanaspati. To check the purity, put a teaspoon of melted ghee in a bottle and add a pinch of sugar to it. Shake well and keep it for about 5 minutes. If the colour changes to red, then it contains vegetable oil.

Red chilli powder: Often this spice is adulterated with brick powder, salt powder or talc powder and artificial colours like Sudan Red. To check the purity, add a tablespoon of red chilli powder in a glass of water. Stir well and wait. If it contains brick powder, you can see the particles settled down. If artificial colours were added to it, the colour of the water will change to bright red.

Pulses: This staple food is usually adulterated with artificial colours. For example, arhar dal is commonly adulterated with metanil yellow, a principal non-permitted food colour used extensively in India and long-term consumption of which is linked to neurotoxicity. Grind the dal to get a powdery texture and add warm water to it. If it is adulterated with artificial colour, you can see a bright yellow colour.