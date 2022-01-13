50-Year-Old Woman Weighing 117 Kgs Saved By Doctors; Underwent Redo Bariatric Surgery

Due to gastric sleeve dilatation, the patient had gained weight after her first operation and was unable to lose weight with diet and exercise. Read on to know how doctors were able to successfully save the woman.

A 50-year-old woman weighing 117 kg underwent a successful redo bariatric surgery at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road. Dr Ganesh Shenoy, Sr. Consultant - Minimal Access, Gastrointestinal, and Bariatric Surgery, and his team, Dr B S Ramesh, Senior Consultant General & Laparoscopic Surgery, and Dr Sandeep D, Registrar General & Laparoscopic Surgery, were in charge of the surgery. Dr Dattatreya Prabhakumar, Senior Consultant Anesthesiology, and Dr Meenakshi lead the team of anesthesiologists.

The patient had previously undergone bariatric surgery at another facility eight years prior. At the time of the earlier surgery, she weighed 114 kgs and had shed 23 kgs post-surgery. She had gained weight as a result of gastric sleeve dilation over the years and was now weighing 117 pounds, necessitating a redo bariatric surgery.

Excess Weight Led To More Concerns; Made Surgery Complicated

The patient had undergone multiple surgeries in the past including caesarean sections, open appendectomy, tubectomy, umbilical and incisional hernia repairs and surgery for intestinal obstruction. She also has a medical history of hypertension, sarcoidosis, knee joint pains and neuroendocrine tumour of the first part of the duodenum. She also underwent endoscopic submucosal resection of neuroendocrine tumour recently.

The cause for weight regains in the patient was the dilatation of the previously performed gastric sleeve which was confirmed by CT scan and endoscopy. Due to excessive weight gain, she was experiencing severe knee pain and back pain which had affected her daily chores. Failure to lose the regained weight after bariatric surgery despite regular exercise and diet regimen, the recent onset of knee joint pain was a major concern for the patient.

Obesity Doubles The Risk Of Such Health Problems

"Obesity and related disorders remain silent killers as its effects a larger number of people, than any other non-communicable disease leading to untimely deaths. Laparoscopic Sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB) & Mini Gastric Bypass (MGB) are the three most common bariatric surgeries performed in our country. Long term 10-15% of the patients may need redo bariatric surgery for weight regain. Laparoscopic redo bariatric surgeries are quite challenging and are rarely performed as very few patients may need this surgery in the long run" explained Dr Ganesh Shenoy, Senior Consultant - Minimal Access, Gastrointestinal and Bariatric Surgery, Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road.

Obesity has increased by more than double in the last decade, putting 80-85% of the population at risk of diabetes. Obesity affects 30% of children and adolescents living in metropolitan areas. Pneumonia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, gall bladder issues, gynecologic abnormalities, idiopathic intracranial hypertension, stroke cataracts, coronary heart disease, and cancer have all been associated with it. An extremely obese person's prospects of losing weight below 35 BMI are only 3% or less. Due to joint pain, morbidly obese persons are unable to exercise adequately, which can further lead to health conditions.

