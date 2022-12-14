live

5-Year-Old Karnataka Girl Tests Positive For Zika Virus: Can This Infection Kill You?

At a time when India is reporting a major drop in the daily coronavirus cases, Karnataka has confirmed the arrival of another virus disease - Zika infection. On Tuesday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that a five-year-old girl from Raichur district has tested positive for Zika virus infection, becoming the first case.

"This is the first confirmed case in Karnataka. It came to light when the serum was subjected to Dengue and Chikungunya tests. Usually, 10 per cent of such samples are sent to Pune for test, out of which this has come across as positive," the Minister was quoted as saying. This virus infection is usually transmitted when a mosquito called Aedes Aegypti Mosquito, carrying the infection, bites an individual. Some of the common symptoms associated with this virus infection are - fever, rashes, headache, conjunctivitis, and joint pain.

