Watching your bad and good cholesterol levels is extremely important for a healthy body. Cholesterol is present in different kinds of protein-containing parties, including high -density lipoprotein very low-density s (HDLs), low-density lipoproteins (LDLs), and very low-density lipoproteins (VLDLs). The bad cholesterol breaks off and clogs your arteries, resulting in atherosclerosis. Half of heart issues stem from a poor diet in individual with normal cholesterol levels. Many heart attacks are suffered in individuals with increased blood levels of a protein associated with inflammation- C reactive protein or CRP. Here is a list of foods that you should avoid to keep inflammation at bay.