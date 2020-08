As schools remain closed due to the pandemic, online classes have become the new normal. Now, homes have turned into classrooms, while tablets, smartphones, and computers replace textbooks. Although online education is the safer way of imparting education amidst the pandemic, it has significantly increased kids’ screen time, which can impact their health, especially their eyes. Today, children spend less time outdoors and more on smartphones and tablets. Looking for ways to keep them away from electronic gadgets? Engage them in creative activities. Also Read - Many parents giving melatonin supplement to help their kids sleep: What exactly it is?

There’s a common misconception that creativity is an inborn talent, but it isn’t true. Both parents and teachers can foster creative thinking in children. Being creative helps one become more flexible and emerge as better problem solvers. So, here are some activities that you can do with your kid during the lockdown to improve his/her creative thinking skills. Also Read - Tips to keep your kids entertained at home during coronavirus outbreak

Look up in the sky and explore space with your kids

Learning about outer space excites everyone, regardless of age. This universe can be a great way to stimulate your child’s creativity. Sharing theories about aliens and stories of astronauts are great ways to engage your kids with space and incite their imagination about the universe. You can also try artistic activities like making paper mache models of the solar system. This way you can turn your home into a more creative environment for your child. Also Read - Want your child to do well in exam? Follow these diet tips

Make memorable gifts with your children

Whether its festivities, birthday, or anniversary celebrations, kids are the ones who enjoy the most and their presence also makes the event memorable. If you have any celebration coming up, instead of buying gifts or cards from stores, let your kids make it at home. Crafting gifts with your kids will encourage them to think creatively and come up with interesting ideas. Besides, it will also help kids develop emotionally.

Cook with your kids during the lockdown

This is another great way to boost your child’s creative thinking during the lockdown. Making them participate in preparing lunch or dinner is a great way to enhance their abilities to creatively solve problems while they learn basic survival skills. Not only this invaluable skill will help them later in life, but it will also help teach them how to manage their time, as well as improve their ability to think creatively and solve problems.

Play music with your kids

Teach them how to play music, if you’re at good at one. You can also enroll them for a music class. Music is a fun way to foster creativity in children. It is a proven fact that music education helps develop cognitive abilities, memory, and language development in children. A 2012 study that appeared in the Journal of Consumer Research revealed that some level of ambient noise or background noise creates an ideal work environment.

Make the family time more creative

Creativity games, such as Cranium or Scrabble, can create a creative environment at home. Such board games can encourage your kids to train their brains and improve their cognitive abilities. Simple games like Monopoly can foster creative thinking in children by allowing them to solve problems and make decisions about their course of action.