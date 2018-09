In India, 30 per cent of the population suffer from occasional insomnia and a higher prevalence was reported from north India about maintaining a good sleep. Experts believe that depression and anxiety are the major components that lead to sleep disorders. And they add that additional causes include stress at home or work, or death of a loved one, an upcoming exam. Excessive alcohol use and drinking caffeinated beverages or smoking before bed are other reasons according to studies. However, we have got you some simple ways to sleep better… read this and try it tonight!

Stick to a pattern: Maintain a regular bedtime and wake time to keep steady sleep schedule. You should try to not vary it by more than 30 minutes each day ideally. This pattern will regularise your sleep and help you get better time in the sack.

Take note of your environment: Experts says that your environment should be dark, cool, and quiet. In general, the suggested bedroom temperature should be between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

Exercise daily — but not right before bedtime: If you have the habit to work out late in the night, then you might want to change that habit. Or try to get your workout done at least 4 hours before you go to bed. According to researches, the boost in body temperature after workouts interferes with your natural sleep schedule.

No long naps during the day: Long naps in the day have the habit of making you feel tired, because they require waking up from a deep sleep. And quite naturally, taking a nap during early evening too makes it hard to fall asleep at night.

Say no to caffeine 3-4 hours before bedtime: If you have the habit of drinking coffee, tea, or other caffeinated drink, then try to limit the intake at one or two cups in the morning. Consuming these drinks evening can make it hard to fall asleep, due to the caffeine content in them.

Don’t drink alcohol before bed: While alcohol does help you fall asleep faster, it leads to poor sleep quality. The alcohol interrupts the circadian rhythm and blocks your REM sleep, which is considered as the most restorative kind of sleep.